Exclusive Sneak Peek at 44 East Ave With Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors

This morning Stephanie got an inside look at a great new property, 44 East Ave, that sits a block away from Rainey Street and right next to Ladybird Lake. Kevin Burns of Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors talked a little about the new building as well as how their company can help you.

Tell us all about 44 East Ave.

We are connected to nature while still being very close to the Rainey Street entertainment district. It’s an extraordinary location with incredible views of downtown and the river. There are incredible floor pans that are extremely livable and efficient.

How are sales looking at 44 East Ave?

We have a wide variety of residences. We offer homes from $300,000-$4,000,000 and that ranges from studio’s all the way to a penthouse residence with a rooftop terrace. We’re well over 40% under contract and we’re excited for happy home owners to move in to this building.

What does the supply and demand look like in downtown Austin?

You’ve probably seen all of the cranes in downtown Austin. Many of them are for businesses, hotels, or apartments but only one of the cranes is for 44 East Ave, the only residential condominium building under construction in downtown Austin. We have over 295 residences in our building which will be ready in 2022 and in that same time there will be over 200,000 new people living in Austin.

For more information on 44 East Ave visit them online here or call (512)-767-1967.

Sponsored by Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.