Exclusive Penthouse Sneak Peek With Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors

This morning Stephanie spoke to Kevin Burns with Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors about a beautiful penthouse available at The Independent on the 57th floor. Kevin showed Stephanie some of the views from the 57th floor and talked about how Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors can help you.

Can you tell us a little about Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors?

We’ve been around for over 20 years in downtown specializing and helping people find their home and create an urban lifestyle. We have a residential real estate brokerage division, a project marketing division, a furniture store and an interior design firm.

Can you tell us about the exclusive penthouse, the C5 model, at The Independent.

This particular residence is 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, has a media room and a study. Being on the 57th floor of the building on the western edge of the building you have expansive views that reach all the way to the Pennybacker Bridge. One of the things that makes this property special is the efficient use of space. It really makes the space feel larger than the 3,514 sq. ft. that it actually is.

Can you tell us a little about the demand for homes of the size and price in downtown Austin?

We’re seeing incredible demand that’s driven by two things. Firstly we have loads of people moving in from the coasts such as New York or San Francisco. When you compare prices of this to New York city this is like a fire sale. Secondly people looking are thinking of upsizing their current homes that already live in downtown Austin.

Let’s talk about what makes The Independent building unique compared to other buildings.

First and foremost we’re the tallest residential tower west of the Mississippi. It’s a very dynamic building, with some people comparing it to looking like Jenga. We have two floors of amenities. We have a pool deck on the 9th floor and on the 34th floor we have a terrace overlooking the city and the lake. We have two club rooms, a fitness room, a business center, a yoga studio, 3 guest suites, a theater and a playground. I also think we’re in one of the best locations in downtown Austin. We’re next to Trader Joe’s, two blocks away from Whole Foods and the trail and only two blocks away from the Moody Theater.

