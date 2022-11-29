Just in time for those holiday party RSVPs, Walmart is showcasing its holiday fashion collections from the retailer’s exclusive fashion brands Free Assembly and Scoop, designed by industry acclaimed and Hollywood style favorite, Brandon Maxwell. Style Expert, Emily Loftiss, is joining us with an inside look at the must-have styles of the season now trending at Walmart.

Thank you so much for having me! This has been such an exciting partnership for Walmart– and if you don’t know Brandon Maxwell yet– you’ll certainly recognize the A-List celebrities he’s dressed! Everyone from Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston to Supermodels like Iman, Gigi and Bella Hadid! We’re talking major powerhouse in the fashion industry!

Brandon was named the Creative Director of the Walmart collections, Free Assembly and Scoop in March of 2021. He grew up in a small town in Texas– and I can relate, after growing up in a small town in Georgia. I have always admired Brandon’s career! We both know how it is to rely on Walmart as the one-stop-shop in town– including for apparel, so finding stylish fashion clothing for the whole family at an affordable price is a cinch. And what’s more special than making elevated, high-quality fashion accessible to everyone?! I’m all about “Everyday Glam” – and what you’re about to see is proof that you can truly look fabulous on a budget!

Well then, go ahead and roll out the red carpet, Emily! We’re ready for the fashion and the fabulous!

Let’s start with our first look from the Scoop Women’s Holiday Collection.

Metallics are so on-trend right now. The gorgeous Charel is wearing the Scoop Women’s Faux Leather Metallic Skirt and Moto Jacket, for $36. These are must-have pieces for the holidays! Next we have this silver sequin camisole, with accessories that give that extra bling. These sling back heels with sequin bows on the toe finish this head-turning party look.

Gorgeous! She looks runway ready! It’s hard to believe that this entire outfit is under $100!

That’s what is so brilliant about these collections from Walmart. Brandon Maxwell’s designs are proof that you can outfit your closet with quality, high fashion pieces, no matter your style or budget is…

And it’s not just the ladies we’re thinking about for holiday fashion! Let’s show you what we have in store for men this holiday season.

Jamaal is wearing the Free Assembly Men’s Collection, which is about intentional layering and looks that prioritize both comfort and style. This line includes designed flannels for just $30, updated with wintry prints that can be worn with novelty knits, cargo joggers and boots. This is what “The Cool Dad” looks like!

There is some definite cool factor happening there! What about for the kids? I know it’s tough to get them to cooperate sometimes when it comes to style.

That’s so true, and exactly why Walmart wanted to take the “guessing out of dressing” your little ones for the holidays. This is the beautiful Neri –

She’s 8 years old and already a fashionista wearing this $22 Free Assembly Girls Fair Isle Sweater Dress- it’s effortless and it’s comfortable– 100% kid approved! Better yet – this Free Assembly sweater dress and the Scoop holiday collections have some matching sequin dresses in the Scoop Women’s Collection, which are perfect for those Mommy and Me moments – can anyone say, ‘Holiday Photo’ ready?!

The entire family is now rocking THE holiday looks of the season. And in true Brandon Maxwell “fashion,” this is a moment where he would close the show by saying, “Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point!” Mission Accomplished!

Sounds like a head start on Style AND Value! Thanks so much, Emily! Be sure to check online at Walmart.com to shop Brandon Maxwell’s collections.

This segment is paid for by Walmart and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.