The Oscar at Georgetown is brand-new this fall, and it offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care options. Brian Haddock and Jaqueline Kennedy of The Oscar, along with future residents Clarence and Martha McGuff, stopped by Studio 512 to talk about how excited everyone is for The Oscar to open.

How are Senior Living communities different now versus the way things were 10-30 years ago?

“We love this question. Our favorite tour is when we hear adult children of potential residents say, ‘We want to move in here, how old do you have to be again?’

“What that tells us is that we have latched on to a new generation’s aesthetic and leisure lifestyle preferences, and that we are offering something that appeals to more generations than one. Imagine what your perfect community would have one day: what is an amenity you could imagine wanting in your future? A virtual reality room, perhaps an axe-throwing area or even a lazy river with a water slide? The Oscar has a licensed sports bar, indoor mini golf, and a beautiful design that makes you feel inspired. We actually took a group of patrons axe-throwing recently! The point is that we are aging differently these days, and most of the time, age is irrelevant. It’s about living! We are designing communities that are up with the times, and really do appeal to an intergenerational audience.

Tell us about The Oscar at Georgetown.

“Our patrons have an incredible lifestyle and the freedom to choose how they enjoy their day. We have opportunities for engagement in over 100 scheduled activities a month in our Academy Program. The community offers wonderful amenities, including a salon and spa and a beautiful enclosed courtyard with a fountain, bocce ball court, life sized chess board, and an outdoor fireplace. We are excited to offer truly unique amenities where our residents will thrive, while enjoying their retirement.”

Why would someone choose The Oscar over other living options?

“Everyone’s ‘why’ is a bit different when discovering their preferences. This community really does feel like a parked cruise ship. Our current patrons (folks who have reserved their perfect apartment home) are most excited about having an indoor heated saltwater pool to enjoy year-round, as most communities have an outdoor pool, which in Texas, can’t really be utilized all year! Our residents will have the comforts of home without the burdens of everyday life and home ownership, and in a very unique/convenient setting. They will have a beautiful courtyard that they will never have to mow or water. They’ll also have delicious chef-prepared meals to enjoy in any of our three dining areas, and a dedicated team of staff to help cover housekeeping/maintenance/and individualized care services if needed. Our residents will wake up each day free to enjoy engagement of their choosing.

“There are some excellent pre-leasing specials being offered now including 2-year rate locks that make this a perfect time to come see us!”

Learn more at TheOscarAtGeorgetown.com, or call 512-980-3134 to schedule a tour today.

This segment is paid for by The Oscar at Georgetown and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.