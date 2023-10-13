Central Texas Swifties are about to get their epic rooftop bonding moment as Taylor Nation lands in downtown Austin for a four week run. Blue Starlite Drive-In is staging a very special set of screenings of Taylor Swift’s “THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film” for an iconic outdoor movie experience so unlike anything else that area fans won’t be able to ‘shake it off’ anytime soon.

Blue Starlite Drive-In, Austin’s torchbearer for the cherished American outdoor movie tradition is turning it’s Downtown Skyline Drive-in into the ultimate venue for experiencing the “THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film” in grand fashion. With an intimate cap of only 35 cars per screenings and 175 patrons per show, and a one of a kind innovative immersive headphone option for folks wanting to disconnect from their car and literally dance on the roof, one might say the experience is “Taylor made” for super fans.

The first two weeks of shows will also feature a collaboration with a funky local Bead shop on the roof for friendship through the eras bracelet making and a chalk art contest for Austin Artists to create their best Taylor Swift art ! Winners of the contest will get a season pass to the Blue Starlite and other prizes!

Tickets are now live and selling for this four week limited run event that doesn’t begin until October 13th.

Josh Frank, the creator of Blue Starlite, expressed his excitement about the happening:

“We couldn’t pass up being a part of this phenomenon especially because we knew we could really add something to it that other theaters couldn’t. We have been experimenting with alternative programing since we opened 14 years ago so it is exciting to see folks like Taylor Swift seeing the value of creating their own alternative programing and offering it to cinemas outside of the studio system. It’s a model that has been a long time coming and we are very much in our own way working on bigger versions of our alternative content distribution to help the Blue grow and prosper into the future and other art house and indie theaters as well.”

Along with the Blue’s Taylor Swift news, the recent announcement of their new Central Locations soft opening, and Halloween season the Drive-in is alive and kicking and making new magic despite the hardships the overall industry has suffered in recent years.

The New Site at 500 VFW rd. is 4 times larger than the previous Mueller location just 7 minutes south, it is positioned right off I-35, north of 183, making it convenient to all of Central Austin as well as The Domain, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Georgetown, Manor, Hutto, and leisure/business visitors to the area. The Blue Starlite’s downtown location remains on top of a parking garage at 300 San Antonio Street.

About Blue Starlite Drive-in

Founded in 2009 with 4 car spots off East Cesar Chavez, Austin’s Blue Starlite Drive-in is the world’s first mini urban drive-in movie theater. NBC News has referred to it as the “drive-in of the future,” offering a nostalgic drive-in movie experience in an urban setting with modern amenities. Conde Nast has named it “one of the world’s coolest outdoor movie theaters. And it was featured in the November 2020 GQ Magazine list of 7 businesses helping the world stay sane during the pandemic. Whereas other modern drive-ins are sprawling, rural affairs, Blue Starlite is designed to offer a boutique atmosphere in the center of the city. The drive-in features authentic concessions and real drive-in movie speakers, as well as a grassed park area for fans to relax and watch their favorite movie. As part of the resurgence of cult cinema currently sweeping the nation, Blue Starlite’s programming features fan favorites ranging from new blockbusters to fresh indie films to cult classics to drive-in favorites.

During the global pandemic that started in 2020, the Blue Starlite became known as the safest movie experience in Texas and has been called a beacon of hope for returning to normal, and for the film-watching community in Austin. In January of 2021 the Blue Starlite opened its downtown location at 300 San Antonio St. on the rooftop of a parking garage.