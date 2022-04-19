An eco-friendly lifestyle is a top priority for many Austinites, and a simple way to create less waste is by shopping secondhand for items like furniture, clothing, and housewares. This Earth Day, we visited Austin Habitat for Humanity’s Lake Creek ReStore, where it’s possible to shop green while saving green.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

Shopping secondhand and donating reusable yet no-longer-needed items from your home are great ways to recognize Earth Day. Every year, Austin Habitat ReStores receive over 25,000 donations and have diverted 40,000,000 pounds from landfills since 1992.

In addition to helping the environment, Austin Habitat ReStores also give back to the community in another way. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes.

When you visit your local ReStore this Earth Day, you can take pride in your purchase knowing that you are decreasing waste, benefiting strong local communities, and finding great deals on unique items. Reduce, reuse, ReStore!

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Lake Creek

13804 N US 183, Austin, TX 78750

512-367-5795

Open to the Public

Monday-Saturday 9 am-7 pm; Sunday 11 am-6 pm

Tour the Lake Creek ReStore on Google

Facebook @atxrestorelakecreek | Instagram @atxrestore

This segment is paid for by Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.