Come to Mañana Dos to relax any sore muscles with local massage chair company, Knot Anymore. Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-3pm, guests at Mañana Dos downtown can reap the benefits of a 10 to up to 45 minute chair massage, before or after pitstopping at the local coffee shop. Double down on the refresh with a special “Nappuccino” package offered by Knot Anymore, which includes 20 minutes in the massage chair and an espresso shot. Walk-ins welcome, or book your massage online via Knot Anymore’s website.

Last but never least, Austin Flea will be popping up at Manana Dos this spring, for shopping by local vendors, crafters + vintage curators on April 1st and May 7th from 10a-2p. Located right along the hike and bike trail, come by to enjoy people watching, coffee or a smoothie, and shop local. The Austin Flea is free + open to all ages, and features all local vendors of handmade and vintage goods, with products ranging from jewelry, bath/body products, textiles, vintage finds, CBD/hemp goods & so much more! Mañana guests can park for up to 1 hour free with validation in the Gable Park garage; paid street parking may also be available nearby the shop.

: Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-3pm Where: Mañana Downtown, 111 Sandra Muraida Way, Suite 101, Austin, TX 78703

Mañana Downtown, 111 Sandra Muraida Way, Suite 101, Austin, TX 78703

A neighborhood coffee + más shop, located at 111 Sandra Muraida Way, adjacent to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail in the Seaholm District in downtown Austin. The original Mañana location continues to operate out of the South Congress Hotel since 2016.

Mañana Dos offers specialty coffee + tea drinks, fresh-baked pastries, grab + go snacks, and a curated selection of home goods + gifts. Unique to this location are the addition of seasonal smoothies; on tap + bottled beer, wine, hard seltzer and ciders; and an expanded selection of savory snacks and grab & go bites, designed for picnics at the park across the street or a casual happy hour on the patio.

This location also features ample shaded seating on an expansive patio, making it a truly an all-day, everyday spot for dates, meet-ups, remote work, meetings, happy hours and more. The patio will also host occasional community programming such as live music, workouts and retail pop-ups.

Always open tomorrow, 7am-7pm.