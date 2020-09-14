Eucalyptus Wreath Tutorial With The Flower Social

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. We’re “wreathed” in smiles because girl boss Mel Frontino, owner of The Flower Social joined us this morning to teach us how to make a eucalyptus wreath!

Materials Needed:

  • 14-inch wreath frame
  • 22 gauge paddle wire
  • 2-3 types of eucalyptus, roughly 30 stems
  • Scissors
  • Wire Cutters

About The Flower Social & In-Home Virtual Learning:

  • September – (The Magic of Monochromatic Design: Working within a single color story)
  • October – Fall Inspired Textures and colors
  • November – Thanksgiving Centerpiece Design: Understanding the Oval shaped Arrangement
  • December – Holiday Wreath Making

Check Out Mel’s Flower Tips HERE!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss