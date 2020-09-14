Eucalyptus Wreath Tutorial With The Flower Social

Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. We’re “wreathed” in smiles because girl boss Mel Frontino, owner of The Flower Social joined us this morning to teach us how to make a eucalyptus wreath!
Materials Needed:
- 14-inch wreath frame
- 22 gauge paddle wire
- 2-3 types of eucalyptus, roughly 30 stems
- Scissors
- Wire Cutters
About The Flower Social & In-Home Virtual Learning:
- September – (The Magic of Monochromatic Design: Working within a single color story)
- October – Fall Inspired Textures and colors
- November – Thanksgiving Centerpiece Design: Understanding the Oval shaped Arrangement
- December – Holiday Wreath Making