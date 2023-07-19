Estelle’s, an upscale social club, featuring multiple bars, a restaurant, and flower bodega opened on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Downtown Austin’s Warehouse District. Located at the corner of 4th and Colorado in the building previously home to Truluck’s, Estelle’s is the latest concept from Austin-based NoCo Hospitality, which also manages Superstition, Higher Ground and Skinny’s Off Track Bar.

Photo By Richard Casteel

Estelle’s offers specialty cocktails, shareable bites and a boutique-scale flower shop with curated arrangements by local floral designer, Native Bloom. The first floor holds an intimate, upscale bar and lounge, while the second floor features a lively club room with a DJ booth. For those seeking a more exclusive evening, Estelle’s offers private seating areas with bottle service.

The full bar offers upscale wines, beers and craft cocktails inspired by the botanical theme and color palette including a Matcha Martini, a Granny Smith Gimlet and the nori-infused Breton Water.

Photo By Richard Casteel

Estelle’s offers seafood shareables, small plates and canapes. Some of the menu items include caviar with an everything seeded-English muffin and whipped red onion crème fraiche, seafood towers, shishito peppers and sweets by Cookie Rich. Tuesday through Thursday, Estelle’s offers a happy hour with complimentary passed canapes and light bites from 5-6pm. They are now also serving brunch starting at noon Saturday and Sunday with Spinach & Tomato Quiche ($12), Biscuits & Pork Belly Gravy ($14), Everything Seeded Naan with Avocado and Radish ($16), Greek Yogurt with Pumpkin seed Granola, Seasonal Fruits and Wildflower Honey ($14), The Estelle Burger with Glazed Maitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion Aioli, Tomato and Lettuce on a Toasted Potato Roll ($18), Lobster Mac & Cheese with Ditalini Pasta, Parmesan, Lemon and Parsley ($24), and Chicken & Sourdough Waffles with Whipped Salt Butter and Pineapple Honey ($24).

Photo By Richard Casteel

“Our goal will always be to guide our city’s nightlife for Austinites with immersive hospitality concepts. The upscale, swanky environment is open to the public, but it feels like an exclusive experience,” explained NoCo Hospitality’s Director of Operations, Nick Sanchez.

The richly appointed space at Estelle’s is grand yet cozy, layered with eclectic vintage pieces and mid-century modern art. An impressive Calacatta Viola-clad bar anchors the first-floor space and is surrounded by inviting corners for gathering. A dramatic, elegant stairway leads to the second-floor club room that features an additional bar, Hollywood-style booths, living room style seating and a DJ booth.

Photo By Richard Casteel

“The most rewarding design projects are those that offer a challenge, and our challenge with this project was to transform the expansive footprint of this building into smaller, more intimate gathering spaces – some more cozy and tucked away, some more grand, ultimately a beautiful juxtaposition of private moments within a larger volume of space,” says Chelsea Kloss, Director of Interiors + Curation for LV Collective. “My team worked closely with Variant Collaborative to develop a unique concept for the space leveraging mixed materiality, vintage furniture and rugs, rich jewel tones, and an abundance of plants to breathe new life into the space. We are excited for people to experience the identity of this iconic property through a new lens.”

Photo By Richard Casteel

For up-to-date information, follow @EstellesATX on Instagram and TikTok or visit EstellesATX.com.