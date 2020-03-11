Esme Needs a Fur-Ever Home! Adopt, Don’t Shop At Texas Humane Heroes

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They pets from municipal shelters and provide them with love.

They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees.

According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

Find out more about our Pet of the Week and other adoptable pets by clicking here: www.humaneheroes.org.

And, the 11th Annual Chili Cook-off is March 28th from 1-4pm. The event is kid and dog-friendly. Kids under 8 are FREE and general admission is $15. There will be live music, food truck, face painting and more! Check out their Facebook for more details @TexasHumaneHeroes