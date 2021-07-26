Escape To Greece Without Leaving Austin At Simi Estiatorio

Want to escape to a Greek Island for the evening without catching a flight? Steph checked out Simi Estiatorio, a vibrant Greek fine dining experience in the heart of downtown Austin. The menu is full of abundant seafood and hearty steaks alongside creative takes on Mediterranean favorites and they also feature a Greek wine list for a true taste of Greece.

Steph and Aaron had a great date night at Simi Estiatorio that included incredible hospitality from Owner, George and General Manager, Joe

Steph and her husband Aaron went on a date night and it truly felt like a delicious getaway. They started with a bottle of Greek red wine that was expertly explained to them from the knowledgeable team at Simi. The wine they picked was comparable to a Pinot Noir and the grapes used were grown in a valley on a mountain top in Greece. Steph said she could taste olives and the wine was a little on the savory side which made it really interesting and absolutely delicious! If you’re interested in sipping Greek wine, Simi has a brilliant wine list.

Steph was a big fan of this wine and said you can taste the flavors of Greece in every sip. If you want to order the same one, Steph went with “Xinomavro, MARKOVITIS, Naoussa (2016)”

From wine to appetizers…next up was the Colossal Lump Crab Cake. Steph would highly recommend this as a starter to share. It was perfectly prepared and had just the right amount of lemon to highlight the dish.

This Colossal Lump Crab Cake was delicious, meaty and had the perfect amount of lemon to highlight the shared starter

Steph and Aaron were definitely enjoying the food, wine and atmosphere but they also thought the service at Simi was excellent! From their server, Karina taking great care of them to the GM, Joe stopping by for regular check ins and even a visit from the Owner, George who was full of good energy. The team at Simi will make you feel welcome and well taken care of!

Steph and Aaron’s server Karina was fantastic! The entire team at Simi made the night extra special.

From incredible wine, a fantastic appetizer and excellent service to the main event…dinner was impressive, fresh and flavorful. Steph picked the Swordfish Souvlaki and a Greek salad and Aaron decided on the Paidakia (48 -hour Herb Marinated Lamb Chops). As a nice surprise, their server Karina also brought over the Sesame Tuna after hearing Steph mention she was having “order envy” from seeing the dish at another table. There was plenty of food and each plate was Steph and Aaron approved. Quick note if you’re a seafood fan, the seafood is flown in fresh so you’ll always get the highest quality seafood available.

The Greek Salad was fresh & delicious

Paidakia (48 -hour Herb Marinated Lamb Chops) were a big hit with Aaron

Swordfish Souvlaki was meaty, fresh and flavorful

Sesame Tuna was a table favorite and the fresh flavors of this dish are impressive

There’s always room for dessert, right?

If you can’t tell, Steph and Aaron really enjoyed their evening at Simi and they can’t wait to escape to Greece again (without leaving Austin)

For more information or to book a table you can go to SimiAtx.com