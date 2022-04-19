Deanna Fischer and Simon Fischer of Fischer & Wieser Farmstead in Fredericksburg joined Steph to share all of the exciting things the Farmstead offers. From cooking classes, wine tasting, a distillery and store front to a relaxing outdoor escape with unique overnight stay options, you will likely want to add this to your list for your next trip to Fredericksburg. Chef Simon also shared a recipe and tips on making Bolognese Stuffed Shells for an easy dinner in 45 minutes or less.

Bolognese Stuffed Shells

Ingredients

1 jar Mom’s Bolognese starter

1 pound ground meat

1 block of fontina cheese

20-24 jumbo pasta shells

Breadcrumbs

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 lump mozzarella cheese (optional)

Directions

Brown your ground meat in a large saucepan. Once browned, add the Mom’s Bolognese starter and let it simmer for 20 minutes until it has thickened.

While your Bolognese is simmering, bring water to a boil and cook your jumbo shells for 8 minutes (or as directed on the box).

Cut your fontina cheese into small cubes. Cut enough fontina to have one cube for each shell.

Once the Bolognese is done simmering, scoop out just enough to cover the bottom of a large glass or ceramic baking dish. Once you’ve covered the dish, insert one piece of fontina cheese into each jumbo shell, fill each shell with Bolognese, and place them in the dish. Top the shells with mozzarella cheese and Parmesan. Sprinkle the whole dish with breadcrumbs and drizzle olive oil across the top.

Place the dish in the oven and let it bake for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Founder’s Story

In 1969, Mark founded Fischer & Wieser’s Das Peach Haus® as a roadside fruit stand, built from the logs of an 1870 German log cabin. Das Peach Haus quickly became the place to go in Fredericksburg, Texas, for the best locally harvested peaches and preserves made from local, ripe fruit.

Fast-forward a decade and out in the verdant peach orchard, one of Mark Wieser’s students, Case Fischer, was harvesting summer peaches and growing a passion for the process of farming and preserving. Case loved watching customers come into the store and experience purchasing ripe fruit and sampling jams and jellies made right there on the farm. He noticed that just having that opportunity genuinely made the people happy. That’s when he went to Mark and said, “I think we can really do something with these jams and jellies!” – and Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods was born.

Today, Fischer & Wieser makes over 150 products and sells them across the country and around the world – and we still grow peaches! We hope you enjoy seeing our “Culinary Adventure” here on our website, and if you are ever in Fredericksburg, Texas, please stop by and see us!