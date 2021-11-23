Escape To Atlantis Paradise Island In The Bahamas With Help From The Travel Mom

Wanting to spend some time away? Whether you are looking for family fun, a romantic escape or a getaway with friends, The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, and lifestyle expert Tommy DiDario always know the best places. They’re taking the opportunity to escape to paradise at Atlantis Bahamas!

There are some awesome, family-friendly options at Atlantis, but Tommy says The Cove is one of his personal favorite spots. Settled between two private beaches, The Cove is an elegant retreat that’s great for couples who are seeking a romantic getaway, including an adults-only pool. Expect exclusive perks and white-glove service in a relaxing oasis.

Atlantis Bahamas in total boasts white sand beaches, dolphin swimming, exhilarating high-speed water slides, pools and more.

Emily loves the idea of gifting travel for the holiday season! She says that Atlantis gift cards are redeemable on-site at Atlantis Paradise Island, or when making a reservation over the phone at 1-800-ATLANTIS.

