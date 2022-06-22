Carl Blahuta, owner and operator of Splashway Waterpark & Campground, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about all of the attractions they have to offer, including a promo running June-October.

Why should Splashway be families’ destination of choice this summer?

“Between our waterpark and campground, family fun is limitless! Our waterpark has attractions to suit every age group and we’ve even added four brand new waterslides, including The Patriot — the only one of its kind in the world! When you’ve had enough ‘Wet Your Pants’ fun, join the kids in experiencing our attractions or activities, or just kick back and relax by the campfire.”

What lodging options do you offer for families?

“Our campground has five different types of campsites. Cabins and cottages are great for inexperienced campers, offering comforts like air conditioning, beds, a kitchen, and even cable TV. RV campers will find our campgrounds to be an RV paradise. We offer different-sized RV sites to accommodate RVs, motorhomes, pop-ups, and fifth wheels alike. Our tent sites are nestled under large trees providing plenty of shade, and easy access to water, electricity, and restrooms. Finally, our bunkhouses are the perfect large group camping option, complete with two private bedrooms, multiple restrooms, a shared bunk room, a full kitchen, and a living room.”

What else is there to do at the campground?

“We offer campground attractions like kayaking, putt-putt, outdoor laser tag, sports courts like volleyball and basketball, hiking and biking trails, and more! And, every weekend during the summer, we offer planned activities like bingo, arts & crafts, live music, tournaments, and more.

Splashway Waterpark offers exclusive discounts during the week like Military Mondays, Teacher Tuesdays, Wet Your Pants Wednesdays, and more! Go to Splashway.com/KXAN to learn more and plan your summer trip to Texas’ top outdoor family vacation spot. Use promo code AUSTIN for $10 off Sunday-Friday tickets, June-October.

Military & Veterans save at Splashway! Bring your valid military ID to save on tickets, season passes, and even 10% off campground lodging — the discount applies to both active military and veterans, and their immediate families.

