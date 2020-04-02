Erin Chase Of $5 Dinners And Her Son Austin Give Us A Cheesy Lesson In The Kitchen

Erin Chase of $5 Dinners and her son, Austin give us a lesson in kids cooking. Erin is featuring videos to help parents and kids learn to cook together on her Facebook page @5DollarDinnerFans
Disclaimers for parents and kids
• Parents – supervise but let your kids do the work
• Kids – if your mom/dad/grandma tries to take over and do the work for you, respectfully tell them to get out of the way and let you do this.
RECIPE
Grilled Cheese
Yield – 4 sandwiches
Prep & Cook Time – 10 minutes
8 slices sandwich bread
6 Tbsp softened butter
4 Tbsp mayonnaise
8 slices cheddar cheese
Non-stick skillet
Directions
Preheat the skillet and melt 2 Tbsp butter.
Butter the outsides of all slices of bread. Add mayonnaise to the insides of each piece of bread.
Place 1 slice of bread into the melted butter. Carefully add 2 slices of cheese for each cheese. Place the other slice of bread on top, butter side up.
“Press, flip, and press.”
Grill about 1-2 minutes on both sides, until browned and cheese has melted.
Option: use shredded cheese in place of the sliced cheese.