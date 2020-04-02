Live Now
Erin Chase Of $5 Dinners And Her Son Austin Give Us A Cheesy Lesson In The Kitchen

Erin Chase of $5 Dinners and her son, Austin give us a lesson in kids cooking. Erin is featuring videos to help parents and kids learn to cook together on her Facebook page @5DollarDinnerFans

Disclaimers for parents and kids
• Parents – supervise but let your kids do the work
• Kids – if your mom/dad/grandma tries to take over and do the work for you, respectfully tell them to get out of the way and let you do this.

RECIPE

Grilled Cheese
Yield – 4 sandwiches
Prep & Cook Time – 10 minutes

8 slices sandwich bread
6 Tbsp softened butter
4 Tbsp mayonnaise
8 slices cheddar cheese
Non-stick skillet

Directions

Preheat the skillet and melt 2 Tbsp butter.

Butter the outsides of all slices of bread. Add mayonnaise to the insides of each piece of bread.

Place 1 slice of bread into the melted butter. Carefully add 2 slices of cheese for each cheese. Place the other slice of bread on top, butter side up.

“Press, flip, and press.”

Grill about 1-2 minutes on both sides, until browned and cheese has melted.

Option: use shredded cheese in place of the sliced cheese.

