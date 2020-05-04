Entertain The Kids With Go! Go! Cory Carson

Tired of watching the same old shows with your kids? Why not try something new from Netflix? The new season of “Go! Go! Cory Carson” is streaming now and Rosie got to chat with two of the creators this morning.

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” is Netflix’s hit preschool series that follows Cory a little kid car with an engine that runs on fun. His eager playful spirit can often get him into challenging and entertaining forks in the road. Cory and his family live in the town of Bumperton Hills, where there is always someone interesting to talk to and another adventure is just down the road. In addition to being incredibly cute, what makes this show different is its portrayal of an entire family in a way fun and comedic way that both parents and kids will enjoy. In the upcoming episode “The Chrissy”, the Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But, when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

Show runners Alex Woo and Stanley Moore are Pixar alumni who have since started their own studio, “Kuku Studios” based in Berkeley, CA which produced the show.

Alex Woo is an award-winning director with strong artistic vision and a natural instinct for storytelling. Alex was a Story Lead at Pixar Animation Studios, a director in development at LucasFilm Animation, and a Student Academy Award-winning filmmaker. His credits list include “Ratatouille,” “Wall-E,” “The Good Dinosaur,” “Finding Dory,” the Student Academy Award-winning short “Rex Steele: Nazi Smasher,” and the Sundance New Frontier selection VR short, “The Rose and I.”

Stanley Moore is an award-winning filmmaker with a deep, nerdy love for animation and an intrinsic taste for marketable creative content. His student film has won numerous awards in film festivals around the world. Stanley was one of the top Story Artists at Pixar Animation Studios. His credits list include “Finding Dory,” “Monsters University,” and the Oscar-winning short “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore.”

For more information visit Netflix.com/GoGoCoryCarson.

