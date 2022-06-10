It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the Nulo Summer Pet Photo Contest is back and we want to see pics of your furry best friend for a chance to win big!

Kathryn Mitcham, training and development manager at Nulo, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to share tips on how to get the most impressive pic of your four-legged bestie.

Photo taking tips

First off, amateur photographers are welcome to enter. All pictures are judged by composition, creativity, and originality.

Mitcham said her number one tip is to make sure your pet has a good “stay” or “wait” command down. Some favorite words to say include:

“Walk”

“Treats”

“Car ride”

“Park”

You can use other things like:

Nulo jerky strips or their favorite treats to achieve the perfect pose

For less food-motivated pets, use their favorite toys

For more information on being healthier together with your pets, go to Nulo.com.

Photo contest prize basket

Mitcham said the winner gets a Nulo Prize Basket with three free months of Nulo pet food, and is also full of Nulo swag and goodies.

How to enter

Visit KXAN.com/Contests to enter. The last day to submit is June 20 by 3 p.m.

This segment is paid for by Nulo and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.