As a locally-owned company since 2006, Expo Home Improvement knows the heart of every Texan home is a family. They understand better than the national chains which replacement windows, doors, and shower solutions are right for Texas and our unique climate.

“At Expo Home Improvement, our heart is boldly part of our brand and we are proud to wear it on our chest every day as a symbol of our commitment to you. The heart symbolizes our team’s pledge to remain true to our core values of integrity, excellence, and service — with every home project entrusted to us. Therefore, you have our pledge to serve with love, as Expo Home Improvement is truly a company that loves you back,” Amanda McDaniel said.

McDaniel is the director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the one-day bath or shower renovation that Expo Home Improvement offers.

She discussed how you can win a free bath or shower with the “Love Your Shower” sweepstakes that just launched. Enter to win up to $10,000 towards your dream bathroom. It’s free to enter and one lucky winner will be drawn on August 15.

Tell us, what products and services do you specialize in at Expo Home Improvement?

“Since 2006, we have specialized in window replacement, door replacement, bath renovations and shower renovations! We have served over 19,000 Texan homes and families with these services and products, so we know better than the national chains what is going to be best for a Texan home! We’d love to come check out your space to see how we can help improve it!”

We are going to be talking about your one-day bath or shower renovation today. Amanda, can a new bath or shower really be done in one-day? Tell us more about this amazing one-day transformation!

“I know it is hard to believe, but yes! A one-day bath or shower renovation can be completed, without sacrificing quality or beauty. We are the exclusive dealer for Jacuzzi Bath Remodel here in the Austin area, and we all know Jacuzzi is known for quality, beauty, and an amazing warranty. Our Jacuzzi bathtubs and shower systems are customized to your needs and design preferences. We take everything down to the studs, removing all the old and replacing it with the brand new! All of this can be done in one day! And our professional crew makes sure it is done right. Our BBB A+ rating and Google reviews speak for themselves…if you are needing a new bathtub or shower, you can trust the team here at Expo Home Improvement.”

That’s incredible. So, what if I don’t need a bathtub anymore and just need a shower, can that be done in one-day?

“Absolutely! Our team specializes in what we call a “tub-to-shower conversion.” Some people just don’t need that bathtub anymore, and want to step safely into a shower. We can take that old tub out, and replace it with a gorgeous shower in one day! And it’s all customized to your needs. If you need a seat, shelves, or accessories. We will build a gorgeous shower that you will enjoy for many years to come.”

How do I schedule an appointment?

“Scheduling an appointment is easy and free! All you have to do is call 512-595-7517 or go to ExpoHomeImprovement.com to connect with us there. Our estimates are free, and we’re here to help you find the best solution for your home. At Expo Home, our team is excited to meet with you, give us a call!”

