Enrolling Clinical Trial Explores Halting The Progression of COVID-19 For Non-Hospitalized Patients

A new clinical trial is currently underway for an existing and inexpensive medication that may stop the progression of COVID-19. Some adults who suffer major COVID-19 complications appear to present a major inflammatory storm, therefore, researchers hypothesize that targeting the inflammatory response may reduce COVID-19-related complications in adults at risk. The COLCORONA study has been designed to have minimal burden on patients and has the primary objective to determine whether short-term treatment with this well-known medication reduces the rate lung complications, keeps people out of the hospital and ultimately, prevents deaths related to COVID-19.

