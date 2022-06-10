Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s Power of Change program helps to support area non-profits when co-op members round up their bills or make a one-time donation.

Caroline Tinsley Porter, the community relations manager at Pedernales Electric Cooperative, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about the program.

Talk about PEC’s Power of Change Program.

“PEC’s Power of Change Program has been helping to support local nonprofits since 2016. The program is funded by PEC members when they enroll in Power of Change and opt to round up their electric bill to the nearest dollar. Members can also make a one-time donation of any amount, but by rounding up, the average member donation comes out to less than a dollar a month,” Tinsley Porter said.

“Each year, all contributions to the program are combined and used to supplement community grants and our education contributions. We award our grants to nonprofits across our service territory.”

There are so many different nonprofit organizations in Central Texas doing amazing work. Tell us about some of the groups that have benefitted from these community grants funded by the program.

“The program benefits local community organizations,” Tinsley Porter said.

A few of the nonprofits they’ve helped include:

Brady’s Bridge

Johnson City VFD

The Dog Alliance

Dripping Springs Candlelight Ranch

Habitat for Humanity

Half Helen Foundation

“From feeding our neighbors and supporting our first responders to saving furry friends and lending a helping hand, with our members we’re helping our communities. Caring for communities is a co-op principle. Programs like PEC’s Power of Change are an example of the co-op difference, and what makes PEC more than just an electric provider,” Tinsley Porter said.

I’m sure some members watching are wondering, how can they enroll?

“This year, excited that we’ve made it easier than ever to enroll,” Tinsley Porter said. “Members can just log in to PEC.SmartHub.Coop and choose ‘PEC Power of Change’ from the Billing & Payments menu, or call 888-554-4732 today to enroll. Learn more at PEC.Coop/Change.

This segment is paid for by Pedernales Electric Cooperative and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.