Headmaster Ms. Stephanie Thomas of Founders Classical Academy Bastrop joined Rosie of Studio 512 to talk about their public, free, charter kindergarten-10th grade school. You also don’t need to be in the area, anyone can enroll today.

They are old fashioned compared to other schools and put an emphasis on teaching good virtues. The pillars of their curriculum are knowledge, virtue and liberty. Learn more about their phonics, math programs, and more styles of teaching that are different than other public schools at website, www.Foundersbastrop.com, where you have options to set up a meeting, or call at (737) 500-0600.

