Today, Studio 512 is in for a special treat! We have two Manor ISD scholars here with us — Jayden Torrez, a soon-to-be sixth grader from Presidential Meadows Elementary, and Addyson Guyton, who is going into seventh grade from Bluebonnet Trail Elementary.

Both joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their experiences so far with Manor ISD and why they love going to school within the district.

We’ll start with you Jayden, what was your favorite thing about attending Presidential Meadows Elementary?

“My favorite thing about Presidential Meadows is seeing my best friends and favorite teachers. They really help make the school feel like a welcoming environment. I always look forward to seeing them every day,” Torrez said.

What about you Addyson, what are you going to miss most about Bluebonnet Trail Elementary?

“I would also say my friends, but also being able to learn so many new things in unique ways. Teachers do a good job of changing their approach depending on the scholar, and they really trust us to go about projects in a way that works best for us,” Guyton said.

Jayden, I hear you’re a “STEM” guy. Tell us about what you were involved with last year.

“I am in the Robotics Club and UIL. In Robotics, we get to make simple machinery using Legos and coding. We practice engineering and coding all year, and Manor ISD actually has a Robotics Expo for us to showcase the skills we’ve been building all year long, and it’s something that we all look forward to,” Torrez said.

Jayden, you’ll be a 6th grader at Manor New Tech Middle School. What are some of the things you’re looking forward to there?

“I look forward to middle school because I’m excited about orchestra, and I really want to learn how to play the guitar. I am also ecstatic to continue in the Robotics Program,” Torrez said.

Addyson, you will also be heading over to Manor New Tech Middle School! What are some of the things you’re excited about?

“I’m very excited about extracurriculars like athletics! I’m super active outside of school, I’m a dancer and I’m constantly competing in different competitions. At New Tech, I’m looking forward to joining the volleyball team and getting to experience being a part of a school team,” Guyton said.

Addyson, what do you want to be when you grow up? How has Bluebonnet Trail helped prepare you to pursue that?

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, actually. I was inspired by the teachers I’ve learned from at Manor ISD. At Bluebonnet Trail, we have a kindergarten buddy system, so I was able to mentor younger scholars. I really enjoyed it and learned a lot,” Guyton said.

Jayden, why would you recommend that a friend choose your school, or other Manor ISD schools, rather than a school in a different district or area?

“I would tell my friends that our school and the structure are very good. I also have very friendly friends. The teachers are very caring, and they explain topics in ways that are easy for us scholars to understand, even if we aren’t huge fans of the subject. My favorite teacher is Ms. Calderon, and she teaches math, which is my least favorite subject. Also, there are clubs for everyone no matter what they are interested in,” Torrez said.

To learn more about Manor ISD schools and everything they have to offer, you and your child can go to ManorISD.net.

