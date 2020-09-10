Enjoying The Last Of The Summer Fruit With H-E-B

Summer is wrapping and change is coming – the temps are dropping and over at H-E-B the produce section will be changing. Puja Mistry Kapoor with H_E-B joined Stephanie this morning to talk about enjoying the last of the summer fruits before they’re gone.

What should we be on the lookout for right now?

Seasonally our produce is changing. We’ve got lots of good fall produce, but we’re going to miss out on those great summer fruits. We recommend getting 5 servings of fruits and vegetables every day and this is a great time to enjoy the last of the summer fruits before they’re gone.

Let’s talk about one of my personal favorites- watermelon!

Watermelon is a classic summer fruit. You can take it on picnics, to the beach – it’s wonderful. With the name watermelon it’s very hydrating and it’s an excellent source of Vitamin C. A great way to make this watermelon last longer is to freeze it. You can take it and put it into popsicles, mix it with other fruits and enjoy the popsicles while the temps are still high.

Another fruit with great benefits and flavor is peaches!

When you’re getting your peaches you want to get some that have an orange and yellow color and before you put it in the fridge, let it ripen on the counter. It will get sweeter and juicier, then put it in the fridge. You can just bite straight into it or you could try grilling it. It’s so good to grill it, drizzle some honey or goat cheese on top and it’s delicious.

Where can folks get more advice on healthy eating?

If you need more help or ideas on what to do with this you can contact H-E-B’s registered dietitians who can help you and your family enjoy these summer fruits even more!

For more information visit HEB.com.

