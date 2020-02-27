Enjoy These Cute Cheesecakes WIth OMGSquee

Super kawaii deserts in central Texas that are so cute and jiggly! Sarah Lim with OMG Squee joined us this morning to show us how to make Japanese cheesecakes.

These are the steps Sarah recommends:

All ingredients:

Cream cheese

Eggs

Sugar

Canola or vegetable oil

Salt

Milk

Lemon juice

Cornstarch

Opttional vanilla extract

Tools:

Mixer with whisk

Hand whisk

Spatula

6″ circular baking pan

Baking tray

Kettle or pot for boiling water

Use a whisk, combine, “yellow team”

Step 1:

Ingredients:

A:: melt ingredients over double boiler:

Cream cheese

Neutral flavored oil

Sugar

Salt

extract

B: Add following ingredients and whisk in one by one: milk + lemon, whisk. Add egg yolks, whisk. Add starch, whisk.

Step 2: “White team:” meringue

A: With stand mixer, Whip egg whites on high for 1 min. Slowly add granulated sugar, and whip til you get a birds beak.

Step 3: Gently fold meringue in thirds into cheese mix with whisk. Finish with spatula. Pour mix into baking pan, and put baking pan on top of a tray

Step 4: Put into oven starting at about 450-350, depending on your oven. Set timer 5 mins

Step 5: Start water kettle to boil water. After 5 minutes, add water to pan Bain Marie (aka water bath.)

Step 6: Really monitor your cake. Once the domes rise, turn heat down heat about 100 degrees, cracking the oven every so often to let the steam out throughout the entire process. If your oven heats unevenly, rotate the pan during baking. Total baking time is around 45mins to an hour, depending on your oven settings. Use a skewer to poke the center to check doneness.

Cut open cake, top with strawberry + powder sugar.

