Enjoy Fresh Grilled Salmon, Craw Fish, and More at Louisiana Crab Shack

Stephanie stopped by the Georgetown location of Louisiana Crab Shack recently and spoke to Operations Manager Nick Bojack about all the incredible offerings they haver and how each location of Crab Shack has it’s own unique flavor!

Lousiana Crab Shack has 6 Austin area locations. To find out more information or to check out their menu, visit www.LouisianaCrabShackAustin.com.

Sponsored by Louisiana Crab Shack. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.