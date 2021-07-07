Enjoy Complimentary Sake Tastings, Ramen, Free Tattoos & More At Sazan Star Festival & Grand Opening

When: Wednesday, July 7, 6-9 pm
What: Sazan Ramen is celebrating its first annual Star Festival, commemorating the grand opening and inviting guests to a night of revelry and delight!
Where: Sazan Ramen, 6929 Airport Blvd. #146
Tickets: $50
Tickets include:
- Complimentary sake tastings
- One appetizer, bowl of ramen, and dessert per guest
- Free tattoos by artist Carlos Ybarra of All Saints Tattoo from 6-9 pm
- DJ set by DJ Crash from 6-9 pm
- Raffle ticket for a chance to win a rare bottle of Nikka Taketsuru 17