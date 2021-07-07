Enjoy Complimentary Sake Tastings, Ramen, Free Tattoos & More At Sazan Star Festival & Grand Opening

JUNCTION, Texas - The great outdoors -- the South Llano River State Park to be exact. This park features two miles of river frontage, 2,600 acres, 67 camp sites, 23 miles of hiking and biking trails, and it's a certified dark sky park.

"It's a spring fed river that has never gone dry in the history of recorded water levels here at the park," Becca Manning, Park Superintendent for the South Llano River State Park said.