Enjoy Complimentary Sake Tastings, Ramen, Free Tattoos & More At Sazan Star Festival & Grand Opening

When: Wednesday, July 7, 6-9 pm

What: Sazan Ramen is celebrating its first annual Star Festival, commemorating the grand opening and inviting guests to a night of revelry and delight!

Where: Sazan Ramen, 6929 Airport Blvd. #146

Tickets: $50

Tickets include:

  • Complimentary sake tastings
  • One appetizer, bowl of ramen, and dessert per guest
  • Free tattoos by artist Carlos Ybarra of All Saints Tattoo from 6-9 pm
  • DJ set by DJ Crash from 6-9 pm
  • Raffle ticket for a chance to win a rare bottle of Nikka Taketsuru 17

