Enjoy A Spooky Weekend With The Austin Symphony Orchestra!

The Austin Symphony Orchestra Director and Conducter Maestro Bay joined us in studio to talk their upcoming events. The Austin Symphony Orchestra is Austin’s oldest performing arts group. The ASO offers a complete season of musical and educational programming. Their mission is to enhance the cultural quality of life for the adults and young people of Austin and Central Texas by providing excellence in music performance and educational programming.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (film w/orchestra) Saturday, Oct. 26

-“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” features a groundbreaking score written by John Williams, which will now be performed live to picture! Don’t miss this event in Long Center’s Dell Hall with the voices of the Conspirare Symphonic Choir.

Halloween Children’s Concert on Sunday, Oct. 27.

-This concert features frightfully fun symphonic music that is stimulating for young eyes and ears (ages 210). The entire family is invited to dress up in their favorite costume and enjoy “boo-tiful” music with the Austin Symphony Orchestra!

