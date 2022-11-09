The Carillon, the fine dining concept within the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, is making Thanksgiving easier than ever again this year with its Thanksgiving Feast for Four, available to pick up curbside.

The package includes enough of everyone’s favorite dishes for dinner and leftovers for the next day. Additional a la carte sides can also be ordered to supplement the package. Heating and preparation instructions are included.

The package ($180/for four) includes sliced smoked turkey breast (2 lbs), sage & fennel cornbread stuffing (3 quarts), whipped Yukon butter potatoes (3 quarts), savory pan gravy (1 quart), green bean casserole (3 quarts), honey glazed carrots (3 quarts), orange-cranberry relish (1 pint), pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and dinner rolls (8). Add-on a la carte options include sliced smoked turkey breast ($18/lb), sage and fennel cornbread stuffing ($10/quart), whipped Yukon butter potatoes ($10/quart), savory pan gravy ($6/pint), green bean casserole ($10/quart), honey glazed carrots ($10/quart), orange-cranberry relish ($8/pint), pecan pie or pumpkin pie ($18 each), and dinner rolls ($4 for 4).

