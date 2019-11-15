Engage Kids With ZACH Theatre Camps

With Thanksgiving and Christmas break around the corner- you may be wondering, “How am I going to keep the kiddos entertained?” Luckily, ZACH Theatre has some fun and interactive camps coming up! Sweet Van Loan stopped by Studio 512 to tell us more about them.

For over 30 years, ZACH has been offering classes and camps for ages three and up, teaching life skills through theatre training. All classes, taught by professionals in the field, train young actors in creating theatre while having fun and learning essential skills. Classes for younger students focus on creativity, confidence, and teamwork in a supportive environment. Classes for grades four and up focus on deeper technique, performance skills, and preparing for the next big role.

Sweet Van Loan is an American theatre and film actor, author, storyteller, and arts educator based out of Austin, TX. She has been in arts education for over 10 years and has been with ZACH Theatre since March of 2018. Sweet is currently the Performing Arts School Coordinator at ZACH and is continuing her work in theatre, film, and writing.

Join ZACH Theatre for a special open house on December 8th at their main and north campuses to learn more about upcoming camps. For more information, go to www.zachtheatre.org/education.

Sponsored by ZACH Theatre. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.