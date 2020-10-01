End The Cycle Of Homeless Animals With Austin Dog Rescue!

Learn More About Our Pet Of The Week: Billy!

Austin Dog Rescue’s mission is to end the cycle of homeless animals by saving dogs from Central Texas Shelter that have no hope of a better life. They promote dog owners in the community to neuter and spay their animals while also giving resources to help Austin animals live long and healthy lives.

They are an all-volunteer organization and all their dogs are housed and cared for by foster caregivers in a home setting. Learn more about adopting, donating, volunteering, and fostering by heading to their website.

