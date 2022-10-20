Jeremiah Program, an organization making a difference in Austin by disrupting the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children, wants you to get involved! Executive Director, Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia, spoke with Studio 512 about it.

“Jeremiah Program is hosting its Love to L.I.V. Luncheon on Thursday, October 27th at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate its achievements, highlight success stories and hear from local families that have benefited from its efforts, and raise funds to continue its critical work in the community.

“Love to L.I.V. derives from the Jeremiah Program’s Empowerment sessions, where the core value is that all women are Lovable, Important, and Valuable. The Love to L.I.V. Luncheon will celebrate the amazing people that have supported the organization over the year, including honoring Ryan Companies with the Noble Champion Award, as well as Sharon and Bruce Walker with the Compassionate Heart Award. The event will also include the opportunity to hear from the moms themselves and how the Jeremiah Program has positively impacted their lives as well as their children’s.

“Individual tickets for the Love to L.I.V. Luncheon are currently $150. In addition to individual tickets, there are also sponsorship opportunities available for the luncheon including the Blazing Sponsor, Daring Sponsor, Inspired Sponsor, Mighty Duo and more. All event information can be found here: https://one.bidpal.net/lovetoliv/ticketing.”

About the Jeremiah Program:

The Jeremiah Program directly tackles the trauma and systemic and structural inequities that are woven through their realities as women experiencing poverty. The organization provides the necessary support for moms in pursuit of economic mobility, and positions moms to be the best architects of the solutions to their families’ challenges and for their communities.

In 2022 alone, the Jeremiah Program executed more than 2,178 family coaching sessions with dozens and dozens of mothers completing their Empowerment and Leadership courses and their children participating in one or more summer enrichment programs.

To learn more about the organization, visit: JeremiahProgram.org.