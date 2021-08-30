End Of Summer Backyard BBQ & Pool Party At Carpenter Hotel

Kick it old-school with a classic, end-of-summer backyard barbecue featuring live music, delicious food from Carpenters Hall, boozy snow cones, and even two-stepping lessons in the pool.

When: Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 3 pm – 8 pm

Tickets: General Public: $70 + Hotel Guests: $50

What’s included: a BBQ plate from Carpenters Hall, a cocktail, and live entertainment, including tunes from Spliff Kazoo and Teenage Cavegirl, plus two-stepping lessons in the pool

Deal: Locals looking for a staycation can use code UNION to receive 20% off their stay in August or September, plus get $20 off their ticket to the Labor Day bbq. To make a reservation call 512-682-5300.

For the safety of our guests and staff, we do our best to keep our events to a limited capacity and primarily outdoors. We ask that all attendees wear face masks at our properties and while interacting with our staff. We strongly encourage all of our guests and everyone at large to get vaccinated if your healthcare situation allows. We thank you for your understanding and patience.“ Carpenter Hotel

