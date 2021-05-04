Encore Drive-In Nights Presents “Bon Jovi” A Drive In Concert Sponsored By DC Law

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Bon Jovi sponsored by DC Law will air at 1012 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757 on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 8:30pm. The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for this one-night only event at drive-ins and outdoor venues. Click here to buy tickets and get more information about the one night event.

Proceeds will help benefit Service Dogs Inc whose mission is to build better lives for Texans overcoming challenges through partnerships with custom trained Assistance Dogs provided free of charge. Click here to learn more about Service Dogs Inc.

Sponsored by DC Law. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss