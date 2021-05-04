Encore Drive-In Nights Presents “Bon Jovi” A Drive In Concert Sponsored By DC Law

Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Bon Jovi sponsored by DC Law will air at 1012 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757 on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 8:30pm. The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for this one-night only event at drive-ins and outdoor venues. Click here to buy tickets and get more information about the one night event.

Proceeds will help benefit Service Dogs Inc whose mission is to build better lives for Texans overcoming challenges through partnerships with custom trained Assistance Dogs provided free of charge. Click here to learn more about Service Dogs Inc.

Sponsored by DC Law. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.