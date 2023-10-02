CNBC News reports that American now carry nearly 1 trillion in credit card debts, and with more interest rates on the horizon, it could get worse if you carry credit card balances over each month. Tim Wilkins with Affordable Debt Consolidation joined Rosie to tell Studio 512 viewers about some ways they can get out of debt.

Tim says, “Many people are living paycheck to paycheck. It looks like there are a few more rate-hikes on the horizon. Two or three months down the road, you may see the effects of these rate hikes in credit cards, which could put some over the edge. Come to us sooner, rather than later, so that you have more options.”

Some solutions for those struggling with debt:

1. Debt Consolidation Loans

“Despite tighter lending standards across banks and credit unions due to economic factors, you might still qualify for a debt consolidation loan to tackle high-interest credit card debt. This approach could potentially lead to lower monthly payments compared to minimum credit card payments, helping you pay off your debt more efficiently. By locking in a fixed interest rate, you shield yourself from future rate hikes. Let Affordable Debt Consolidation guide you through their affiliate platform of lenders to find the best debt consolidation loan tailored to your needs.”

2. Credit Counseling Debt Management

“In cases where a debt consolidation loan isn’t viable, credit counseling and debt management plans offer an alternative solution. These programs, facilitated by credit counselors, can help reduce interest rates on most credit card debts. Although certain installment and personal loans may not qualify, this approach often leads to lower payments than minimum requirements and faster debt payoff. Think of it as a debt consolidation without taking on new loans. While enrolled, you won’t be able to use the enrolled credit cards for new charges, and your credit rating might be temporarily affected. However, prioritizing savings over credit for purchases could be the key to a stronger financial future.”

3. Texas Debt Relief Program

“For a settlement-based solution, Affordable Debt Consolidation’s Texas Debt Relief program negotiates balances directly with your creditors. Exclusively catering to Texans burdened by overwhelming credit card debt and personal loans, this program is designed to resolve your debt in as little as 24 to 48 months, often with payments less than half compared to making minimum payments. This efficient program comes at a 40% reduced settlement fee compared to most out-of-state debt relief services. If you’re seeking the lowest possible payment, the Texas Debt Relief program could be the right fit, allowing you to avoid bankruptcy. Although your credit score will decrease during enrollment, the relatively short program duration means you can start rebuilding your credit promptly once you complete the program. Moreover, improving your debt-to-income ratio, often more crucial than your credit score, becomes achievable through this avenue once you graduate.”

Empower Your Financial Future

This segment is paid for by Affordable Debt Consolidation and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station