Empire Control Room and Garage is celebrating its ten year anniversary with A Decade of Empire – a month of celebratory shows every Friday and Saturday, a photo and ephemera installation showcasing the history of Empire, giveaways, and more this August.

The team has created a stacked roster of shows each weekend of August featuring a range of local, regional, and national talent to celebrate the anniversary and all that the venue has done / withstood over a decade as a staple in the Austin music scene.

Interested attendees can purchase tickets for each show individually, or they can opt for a limited edition Key to Empire multi-pass ticket. This exclusive pass grants access to every single A Decade of Empire show during the month-long celebration. Holders of the Key to Empire will also receive one drink ticket per show, and a limited edition Empire anniversary t-shirt. A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will directly benefit the Red River Cultural District.

As part of the month-long celebration, there will be a retrospective, mixed media installation documenting Empire’s history, exploring the ecosystem and culture of the District, through the lens of Empire’s staff and adjacent community, performers, and key experiences / shows over the last ten years.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit empireatx.com.