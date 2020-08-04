Empanada Kits & Cocktails To Go With Buenos Aires Café

Buenos Aires Café is now offering three pre-batched cocktail kits to-go, available at their East Sixth Street location. Sold with the purchase of food, each kit comes with ice and instructions to make the cocktail. Check out these options:

Milonguero: This kit includes everything needed to make the Argentine cocktail and one of the staples of the restaurant’s speakeasy bar, Milonga Room. Comes prebatched with: Rye, Amaro Meletti, Bitters, and an orange for garnish. $60, serves 5.

This kit includes everything needed to make the Argentine cocktail and one of the staples of the restaurant’s speakeasy bar, Milonga Room. Comes prebatched with: Rye, Amaro Meletti, Bitters, and an orange for garnish. $60, serves 5. Buenos Aires Martini: Comespre-batched with Tito’s, Campari, Aperol, House made Chili-Ginger syrup, lemon juice and ice. $45, serves 4.

Comespre-batched with Tito’s, Campari, Aperol, House made Chili-Ginger syrup, lemon juice and ice. $45, serves 4. Clarito: comes pre- batched with Argentine mate gin (Gin de Los Apóstoles), Dry vermouth, candied lemon wheel, sugar, and ice. $60, serves 5.

Once your thirst is quenched, how about a delicious meal? Buenos Aires Café is offering a signature dish at the restaurant, empanadas, that can be made at home! The kits can be made all at once, frozen, and saved for up to a month or can be cooked all and eaten with family and friends. Enjoy with a side of sangria, mate or glass of Malbec – an Argentine staple. The empanada kits can be purchased online and are $30.

Rooted in Argentina and grown in Austin, the idea for Buenos Aires Café was born out of nostalgia as well as desire to bring the traditions and flavors to Texas. BAC celebrates 15 years this year, and at the helm are mother/daughter duo Chef Reina and her daughter Paola. (Fun Fact: Paola holds a certification in Master of Grill from Argentina – talk about strong women!)

Buenos Aires Café offers Argentine cuisine at two Austin-area locations: East Sixth Street and in the Hill Country Galleria. Order online for takeout and delivery from both café locations here.