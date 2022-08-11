Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group is celebrating Austin Pride month with a variety of special events all month long!

Proceeds from the events will benefit The Equality Alliance which strives to generate financial support and visibility for grassroots LGBTQIA+ charities fighting for equity, justice, and human rights in Central Texas.

In addition to events, pride merchandise and specialty pride cocktails will also be available at all Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group locations, along with a raffle ticket drawing.

“We are excited to show up in a big way for everyone in our community,” said Partner Rand Egbert. “I hope you all will join us for the fun and help us raise lots of money for these great charities.”

From its inception in 2015, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group which consists of six Austin restaurant concepts including Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Canje, Kalimotxo, Henbit and TLV, has been active in supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

This is an important cause for the restaurant group which celebrates those who proudly express themselves and embrace individuality and equality.

Guests can buy raffle tickets at any Emmer & Rye Hospitality location all month long for a chance to win the Ultimate Austin Dining package ($2,500+ value), a speciality glassware package from Made-in or a VIP table for 10 at the Unite the Fight black tie drag gala.

The gala features a fabulous silent auction, live entertainment (including a performance from Rand Egbert), and a formal dinner prepared by the Fairmont Hotel’s incredible chefs. Proceeds from the gala benefit Kind Clinic, Allgo, Out Youth, and TENT.

Pride events include the following:

August 19 – Kalimotxo Pre-Pride Party On Friday, August 19 Kalimotxo is hosting a Pride Weekend kick off event with Skyy Vodka featuring unlimited bites, signature cocktails and entertainment by Drag Queen Cheeki Khant, Scarlett Kiss, Fat Bottom Cabaret, and DJ South of Everywhere. The event is $60/per person and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.

August 21 – Yass Queen Ice Cream Social at Emmer & Rye On Sunday, August 21, beat the heat with frozen treats by FOOD & WINE Best New Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph with ice-cold cocktails and drag performances by Louisiana Purchase and Chique Fil-Atio. The event will be held 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Emmer & Rye. For more information on pride events with Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group and ways to support the LGBTQIA+ community, please visit https://emmerhospitality.com/community/pride-month