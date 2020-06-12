Emmer & Rye Hosts Ice Cream Social Supporting Austin Black Chamber Of Commerce

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

The team at Emmer & Rye is excited to celebrate Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph being named Food & Wine Best New Chef 2020 with an ice cream social this Sunday, June 14th.

Proceeds from the evening will go to the Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce as Tavel is working with their team on setting up a Bristol-Joseph Culinary Arts Scholarship at Austin Community College. The ice cream social will be held on the Emmer & Rye patio from 5 – 8 p.m. Rosé and Aperol Spritz will be offered to those waiting in line. 

Photo By: 365 Things Austin

Ice Cream Social Menu:

  • Raspadoslemon verbena ice, peaches, vanilla cream, and toasted bran ice cream
  • Ice Cream Sandwichchocolate almond cookie, peach leaf ice cream, blackberry compote
  • Ginger Beer Float: ginger beer and salted cream ice cream
  • BYO Sundaeorange buttermilk ice cream, sour cherries, brownie croutons, bay lore chocolate sauce, cajeta, candied pecans

WHEN:      Sunday, June 14th from 5pm-8pm.

WHERE: Emmer & Rye, SkyHouse, 51 Rainey St #110

 For more information, go to their website or follow along on social media @emmerandrye.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss