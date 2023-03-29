Emmy Award-Winning journalist, Elizabeth Vargas, headlines a new show with NewsNation starting at 5 p.m. central, Monday, April 3rd, 2023 from New York City.

“Elizabeth Vargas Reports” will be an hour-long weekday news program will feature one-on-one interviews across the country, as well as on-the-ground reporting by NewsNation’s team of journalists.

“Elizabeth Vargas is by far one of the most talented journalists working in television news today,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “We’re confident that Elizabeth’s honest and empathetic interview style, coupled with her determination to get to the heart of important stories, will strike a chord with viewers as we continue delivering on NewsNation’s promise to bring you news you can trust.”

Elizabeth has traveled the world covering breaking news stories, reporting in-depth investigations and conducting newsmaker interviews. She is currently host of “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series that is broadcast on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations nationwide. Ms. Vargas has also served as the host of “America’s Most Wanted” on Fox TV. She previously hosted the hit news magazine show “20/20” on ABC for 15 years, served as co-anchor of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” and was a news anchor and frequent host of “Good Morning America.” She also hosted “Cults and Extreme Belief,” a series of documentaries that still air on Hulu.

“I am thrilled to join the NewsNation team. The mission of NewsNation is more important now than ever – delivering the news and newsmakers to all of America, and to cover the issues that truly matter to everyone, everywhere. I can’t wait to begin,” says Elizabeth.

Find out where to watch NewsNation in Central Texas by going to NewsNationNow.com/joinus.