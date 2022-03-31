History in Austin’s own backyard: Lindsay Barras, Education Coordinator for the Elisabet Ney Museum, spoke with Studio 512 about the namesake’s legacy, as well as a recent award!

Elisabet Ney (born Franzisca Bernadina Wilhelmina Elisabeth Ney, 1833) was a German sculptor who rose to fame with her talent and created pieces for royalty and notable names (like Jacob Grimm of the Brothers Grimm, composer Richard Wagner and more). She immigrated to the United States in the 1870s, and eventually set up her studio, called Formosa, in Austin in 1892. She lived in Austin until her passing in 1907, at 74. She was an advocate for women’s rights, and her civic activism lives on through the museum today, which is at the site of her studio on East 44th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The Elisabet Ney Museum received a Gold TAMMIE 2022 Award of Excellence in Digital and Electronic Communications for the social media campaign behind its “Suffrage Now” exhibit. The Texas Association of Museums Media Innovation & Excellence Awards, or TAMMIES for short, are designed to showcase museums that are doing innovative things with media and technology.

Lindsay says, “Suffrage Now: A 19th Amendment Centennial Exhibition,” was conceived to celebrate and comment upon the Centennial of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment. ‘Suffrage Now’ opened on August 6th, 2020, the 50th Anniversary of the Civil Right Amendment which opened the doors for universal suffrage in the U.S.

“Our staff had made plans for an invitational installation series of works created by Austin and Texas women artists, but with the COVID-19 pandemic closing the museum to visitors, they had to quickly pivot. As opposed to a physical exhibition, we curated our first entirely online exhibition. For this exhibit, the museum launched its very first nationwide call, asking for women photographers to submit contemporary photographs that speak to the Centennial. Out of hundreds of submissions, 22 were chosen by a diverse and estimable jury of seven photographers, photo editors, and educators, and were presented in the online exhibition, featuring testimonials and often video of the photographers discussing their work – along with the meaning of the centennial to them.

“Through its six-month run, thousands of visitors flocked to the site from all over the world. A topical, moderated video conversation series was made available online as well. The photos also were used in a vigorous and innovative social media campaign to encourage voter registration and voting in advance of the 2020 Presidential election. Photos from the exhibition were used with commentary from the photographers and links to their sites with hashtags such as #suffragenow, #suffragette, #vote2020, #democracy, #womenphotographer, #19thAmendment, #womensupportingwomen, and so on.

“The social media campaign was in keeping with the Elisabet Ney Museum’s mission, ‘to preserve the memory and legacy of Elisabet Ney for education, historical, and artistic purposes.’ As a highly-influential and indeed formative Texas Suffragist, her activities helped lead to the ratification of the 19th Amendment in Texas and elsewhere, even though she passed before she ever had an opportunity to vote. Vigorous and effective legislative appeals were formulated in meetings at her home and studio, and future leaders were inspired by her work and dedication.”

Ney Day celebrations are coming up on Saturday, April 16th from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum. Lindsay say, “This annual event is a celebration of women in the arts, sciences and civic culture. There will be more than a dozen booths featuring artist-led activities and demonstrations.”

Learn more about the Elisabet Ney Museum, its hours and exhibits, on AustinTexas.gov.

About the Texas Association of Museums

