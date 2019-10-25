Elevate Your Halloween Cocktails

Monster Smash Recipe:

1 oz. KINKY Green Liqueur

1 oz. Hendricks Gin

3/4 oz. lemon juice

3/4 oz. simple syrup

1 egg white

Splash of Club Soda

Splash of Ginger Beer

Assorted monster candy for garnish

