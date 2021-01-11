Elevate Your Fitness Game With Central Athlete

Jesse O’Brien from Central Athlete joined Steph and Rosie for some Monday Motivation. Check out the segment above for fitness tips and

• Now that it’s the New Year, people are making resolutions to get fit. What is the best way to ease into a fitness?

Don’t go overboard on too many resolutions all at once; Chances increase for success the fewer you focus on; focus on the ones that make the least lifestyle change but a lot of impact: sleep, sunshine and stress.

• What are some top fitness tips?

Amongst our favorites are traditional burpees and non traditional full body movements with a lot of positive results, check out the YouTube library we offer for more.

• How does Central Athlete work?

Central Athlete offers client based programs where they assess your capabilities, interests and goals to come up with a personalized plan that goes beyond exercise.

