Elevate Your Family Gathering With Casero Food Co

Family gatherings are a special time, especially with the holidays coming up! Jackie Letelier of Casero Food Company visited Studio 512 to share how you can elevate your party experience — and she created a homemade mustard for us!

Homemade Whole Grain Mustard:

1/2 cup mixed yellow and brown mustard seeds

2 tsp Himalayan sea salt

1 tbsp of honey

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

Casero is available for upcoming events, like end-of-year company parties, or boards for Thanksgiving. Jackie is also offering an upcoming class — “Holiday Charcuterie Boards with Casero.” In the class, you’ll learn the basics of a charcuterie board, and then you get build your board you can take home and enjoy! Class includes snacks, board and utensils … and it is BYOB.

Casero’s housemade offerings include charcuterie (different styles of pâtés and rillettes), pickles, mustard as well as seasonal fruits, vegetables, local jams, honey and rotating cheeses. In addition to the seasonal and handmade products, each board is decorated with local herbs and flowers from nearby Austin farms. Casero’s mission is to curate cheese and charcuterie boards that are rooted in taste along with Letelier’s South American tradition.

You can check out Casero’s ready-to-entertain boards by following them on Instagram, @CaseroAustin. Head to their website www.CaseroAustin.com to find out what else they offer.