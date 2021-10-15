Elevate Your Evening Bath With Tips From House of Medicinals

A calm evening bath is a perfect way to unwind and promote a restful night of sleep. Jill and Steve Murray with House of Medicinals joined Steph and Rosie to share tips on self care.

Tips for an elevated, feel-good bath: by House of Medicinals

Prepare time for yourself: Give a heads up to your family or partner that you are taking a moment for yourself, in order to unwind without interruption. Grab your favorite drink- chamomile tea, sparkling water with a splash of tart cherry juice (enhances your body’s natural melatonin production), or a glass of wine. Set the mood: Choose a calming playlist or if you have had a particularly noisy day, try unwinding without music. Extra credit: leave your phone out of the bathroom. Pick lighting that is easy on the eyes- use dimmers, string lights or even place a small lamp in the bathroom temporarily. Light your favorite Pure Essential Oil Candle to add to your mood lighting and to promote aromatherapy benefits. Select a candle with non-toxic ingredients and one that uses essential oils vs. synthetic fragrances. Prepare your bath: Run hot water to your comfort level. Grab your favorite combination of nourishing, all-natural bath and body products. Look for clean, plant-based ingredients and ideally eco-friendly, reusable packaging. Watch out for synthetic ingredients, micro-plastics, glitter, and any non-eco-friendly materials. Pour hydrating Botanical Bath & Body Oil into your bath to hydrate skin and lock in moisture. Toss in a bio-degradable Herbal Bath Tea bag to gently infuse your bath with a soothing blend of vitamins and minerals. Enjoy: Pause. Close your eyes. Take a few slow, deep breaths. Relax, recharge and enjoy a moment to yourself.

Not a bath person? Duplicate this elevated experience with a hot shower or ‘shower bath’ (sit in the shower and let the hot water pour over you!)

Want to skip the water all together? Light your Pure Essential Candle and give yourself a self-massage with a richly hydrating Botanical Bath & Body Oil.