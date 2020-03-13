Electrical Safety With Pedernales Electric Coop

Celeste Mikeska, Youth Engagement Representative stopped by with Pedernales Electric Coop’s “Safe City” display, which is an electrical 3D tabletop display (approximately 4 feet wide by 2 feet deep). Check it out!

Why is it important to be safe around electricity? It’s important because people may not fully understand the power of electricity and the role we play when acting as conductors of electricity. Being safe around electrical equipment and knowing what to do in unsafe scenarios helps keep us safe.

PEC offers many programs to support its young members, one of which is their scholarship program, which is currently accepting applications now through March 23, 2020. To be eligible, applicants must be at the 12th grade level through public, private, or home-schooled education. The scholarship recipient’s parent or legal guardian must be a PEC member in good standing. Funds can be used to pay expenses at any accredited university, college, junior college, technical school, or trade school.

For more information go to www.pec.coop or call (888) 554-4732 for even more details.

