Elder Mitsubishi Teams Up To Help Feed Central Texas

You’ve seen their commercials in Central Texas but this morning Scott Elder and Laurie Thorsen spoke with Rosie about an exciting cause that they are joining to help fight hunger in Central Texas.

Lets talk about why you decided to get involved with Feeding Central Texas.

We see so much in the news about how this pandemic affects people and some people are financially struggling in this time. We know the Food Bank can help tremendously and it’s a great way to give help to some people when they need it most.

What are some other ways you are helping the community out?

Last October we did a promotion with Breast Cancer Resource Center and raised a fair amount of money for them and plan to do the same this year. In April we were supposed to help the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter adopt a pet but unfortunately that got cancelled due to COVID-19 so we’ll be rescheduling that.

How has this pandemic affected the car buying experience at Scott Elder Mitsubishi?

We’ve been wearing masks, cleaning all surfaces, and offering hand sanitizer to all employees and customers. People want to do more of the car buying process at home and remotely so we are evolving to help meet those needs.

Fore more information on Scott Elder Mitsubishi and to check out the Elder Express Checkout visit them online at www.ElderMitsubishi.com .

Sponsored by Elder Mitsubishi. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.