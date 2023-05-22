The American Lamb Board is excited to announce the return of its popular American Lamb Jam events, this time with a twist. Lamb Jam Restaurant Month is an epic dining experience that brings together the most talented chefs to celebrate family operated farms and ranches raising sheep in the U.S. Lamb Jam Restaurant Month brings together 47 talented chefs in six cities across the U.S. to serve special lamb-centric dishes from May 1-31, 2023.

Chefs in Austin, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. will create a “Lamb Jam Special” in the form of an appetizer, small plate, or shareable menu item, but only one chef in each market will be crowned Lamb Jam Master.

In order to win this title, chefs will be judged by a panel of three secret dining judges who have been selected in each city. The judges will visit all eight participating restaurants in each city and judge each dish on a point scale in three categories: presentation, taste, and creativity. The chef whose dish scores the highest, out of all other chefs in the country, will be named Lamb Jam Master and win a trip to Napa, CA where they will cook and enjoy a lamb lunch at the Culinary Institute of America, Greystone as well as visit a nearby regenerative agriculture sheep ranch.

Additionally, diners in each of the eight cities will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite lamb dish via AmericanLamb.com/lamb-jam. The chef with the highest number of votes will win the People’s Choice Award which includes a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All participating diners who vote for their favorite dish will receive an exclusive Lamb Jam t-shirt and be entered to win a $250 gift card to the participating restaurant of their choice.

“Lamb Jam is one of our favorite events and we’re excited to bring it back in 2023,” said Megan Wortman, executive director of the American Lamb Board. “This year’s line up of lamb dishes are some of the best we’ve seen and the judges will have a tough job ahead of them because these American lamb dishes are unmatched. Diners are definitely in for a treat this May!”

Participating Chefs

Full list of participating cities and breakdown of competing chefs and restaurants also available at AmericanLamb.com/lamb-jam

Austin

Iliana de la Vega – El Naranjo

John Bates – Interstellar BBQ

Kevin Taylor – Bulevar

Kareem El-Ghayesh – KG BBQ

Thomas Micklethwait – Micklethwait Craft Meats

Joey Atwater – Lenoir

Dan Kennedy – Vixen’s Wedding

Mike Geelhoed – Hopfield’s

ABOUT THE AMERICAN LAMB BOARD: The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded research and promotions commodity board that represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry including producers, feeders, seed stock producers and processors. To learn more visit americanlamb.com and follow @fanoflamb on social media.