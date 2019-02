EDIBLE LLAMAS Video

It's the week for a little romance, so we're baking up some sweet treats in Studio 512! Llama 'bout to have a good time decorating with Tyler Cathey of My Sweet Austin.

Check out My Sweet Austin in person at 910 West 25th Street, Suite C. You can also go to their website, MySweetAustin.com, or give them a call at (512) 994-0652 for more information.