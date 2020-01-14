Edible Art With Grazeology

Edible art on a table that’s delicious and healthy? Sounds good to us! Misha Borberg with Grazeology was in the studio this morning to share some expert tips on making a beautiful grazing board with a nutritious twist.

For more information or to place an order go to www.grazeology.com . You can also follow them on social media for tons of beautiful, edible art pics @grazeology.

What ingredients are needed to make the board?

▪ Veggies: The number one thing that will make this spread stand out from a crowd is the freshness of the ingredients.Luckily for us, there are many Farmer’s Markets around Austin where we can get all of our goodies for this board.

▪ Choose veggies of different colors and textures

▪ You want to have a balance of color in ingredients

▪ Venture out, buy veggies you have not tried before, this will add an element of surprise when your eating off your board.

▪ We will be using Red Kale, Red Swiss Chard, Watercress, Sugar snap peas, Watermelon radish, cherry tomatoes, Yellow Bell Pepper, Flame Bell pepper, Sunflower sprouts,purple cauliflower, cucumbers.

o Cheese/Hummus: Pick one or two dips that will pair well with veggies. Our favorite options are beet hummus and chive cheese spread. Beet hummus not only tastes great, but adds wonderful color to your spread.

Tips On Building A Beautiful Board

▪ Use kale and Chard as base, since the leaves are big and cover a large area.

▪ Place your hummus or dips in the middle,start layering veggies.

▪ Group them by colors, but also spread some around other areas to create texture.

▪ Organically place the sprouts and watercress around your ramekin, this will make it look lush and becomes the centerpiece.

▪ Garnish your hummus and cheese spread

▪ Take time to open the snap peas, they add a beautiful touch , and set them against contrasting veggies.

▪ Lastly, make sure you leave some empty spaces for you to place the cheese curls.