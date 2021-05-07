eBay To Hold Authentication Event in Austin May 7 And 8

eBay’s authentication events are happening across the country will come to Austin on May 7 and 8.

More information:

Addressing the enormous surge in popularity of collectible goods such as sneakers, luxury watches, and trading cards, eBay is hosting a Las Vegas event for local enthusiasts and collectors to have their most prized items authenticated and appraised.

Guests will pull up to a drive-in authentication station and watch while third party authenticators evaluate their items, and will leave with an estimation of the item’s worth and the option to list their items on eBay.

These events are taking place in Atlanta, Seattle, Las Vegas, Nashville and Austin.

As the original marketplace for enthusiasts and collectors, eBay acts as one of the biggest “trading platforms” for these growing investment categories, and with the launch of Authenticity Guarantee, eBay has changed the way people buy and sell on the platform. Core to eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee offering are the third party independent experts that fully vet and verify items through comprehensive inspections.

How it works:

Enthusiasts are invited to bring sneakers, watches and trading cards

One item per collector can be authenticated/evaluated

can be authenticated/evaluated Collectors will drive up and pass their item to a staff member

The item will be photographed and delivered to the third party category expert

Collectors can watch their item go through the evaluation process on the screen in front of their cars and fuel up with a beverage and treats provided by eBay

The item will be returned along with an estimated value based on current marketplace trends

The event is free and appointments are not required

Masks are required and social distance protocols are in place

You can learn more at eBay.com/buyauthentic.

